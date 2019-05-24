One of Bollywood’s most stylish actor Kareena Kapoor Khan can carry every outfit she wears with a certain poise. From designer red carpet outfits to basic t-shirt-denim look, the actor looks stunning in all. Recently, the actor was shooting for a jewelry brand and donned a gorgeous Anamika Khanna lehenga.

Kareena’s fashion game is always strong. For the recent shoot, Kareena donned a floral ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga and looked to-die-for as always. Though Kareena is not on Instagram, her fan pages give keeps her fans updated with all her doings.

Meanwhile, Kareena revealed about keeping her son Taimur Ali Khan away from outside food. She said that she is too conscious of Taimur Ali Khan‘s diet and is always on her toe to ensure that he is eating right. She was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “I am hyper-paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that’s also wrong, but ya…”

“He eats chips, though,” Saif Ali Khan added. Revealing what Taimur likes to eat at home, she said, “Taimur has khichdi, idli dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food”.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.