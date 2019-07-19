Kareena Kapoor Khan is for the first time seen hosting a dance reality show. Recently, Kareena’s Udta Punjab and Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh visited the show to promote their upcoming film Arjun Patiala. On the show, Kareena revealed that Diljit is her biggest fan and that she gets embarrassed when he showers her with a lot of respect.

Kareena talked about Diljit and said, “I’d like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan.” She further went on to talk about what intrigues her and said, “But it always intrigues me why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film.”

Kareena also said that she listens to Dijit’s hit song Proper Patola on loop whenever she can. “In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft,” said the Angrezi Medium actor.

In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, Diljit revealed that he still gets nervous while talking to Kareena even after working with her for several projects. He said, “It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her”.

Addressing Kareena’s complaint again on DID, he said, “I am a huge fan and when a fan meets their idol, they usually are speechless.”

Meanwhile, rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging Rs 3 crore per episode to judge the dance reality show.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.