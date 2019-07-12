Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are busy with their respective films Angrezi Medium and Jawaani Jaaneman in London. The couple manages to take out time from their hectic schedule and spend with each other strolling around the city. Ever since they landed in London, their pictures have been going viral on social media. Recently, a fan page of Kareena shared a picture of the couple posing on the street of London.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen donning a halter cropped top while Saif sported a grey t-shirt. Kareena went for the no makeup look and still looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram Their beautiful smile!😍 – #KareenaKapoorKhan #SaifAliKhan #Saifeena A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareena.kapoor.official) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from professional commitments, she is also holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in London.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.