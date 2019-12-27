Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Switzerland and are having loads of fun enjoying the snowy weather. In the pictures shared by Karisma on her Instagram handle, all the four can be seen enjoying the snow. While Kareena is clad in a floral jacket and black denim, Karisma looks gorgeous in all black woolen attire. Taimur looks adorable in a red jacket, black trousers, a green helmet, blue gloves, and yellow ski goggles. Saif Ali khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black jacket, matching trousers and a beanie cap.

Taimur has a lot of fun as he rides a mini bike in the snow and Kareena and Saif hug and cuddle each other and it will melt your heart.

Sharing the photos, Karisma wrote, “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun. (sic)”

As per the latest buzz, the family has headed off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year celebrations.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Holiday vibes ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:11am PST



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will also be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Recently, her third film with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha’s first teaser was out. The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and reportedly went on floors in September this year. As reported earlier, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.

Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He also has Jawaani Jaaneman and Bhoot Police in his kitty.