Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan love traveling. The trio recently headed to London for a family vacation and was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai airport last month. Now, a set of pictures of the trio posing with their fans in London is taking the internet by storm.

In one of the pictures, Saif carries his toddler on his shoulders while a fan does the same by carrying his daughter on his shoulders. Taimur in the photo looks adorable as always as he cannot keep his eyes off his new friend. In another, Kareena poses with a fan with her fans wrapped on her shoulders. On their stay their, Saif will also be shooting for his next project Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Sacred Games 2 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first look and left audiences astonished. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool.

Kareena, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.