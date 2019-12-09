Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in Ranthambore along with their son Taimur Ali Khan and other family members. The Pataudi’s came together to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. Now, the pictures from their family vacation are doing rounds of social media and are going viral.

Kareena Kapoor’s manager Poonam Damania has shared some candid and unseen pictures of the couple and it will give you major couple goals. The couple can be seen twinning in the picture and it speaks volumes of their love. In the photos, Kareena looks gorgeous in a beige sweater, ponytail and a pair of hoops, while Saif looks dapper in a beige blazer.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Ranthambore diaries ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:48am PST



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will also be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Recently, her third film with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha’s first teaser was out. The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and reportedly went on floors in September this year. As reported earlier, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.

On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. He also has Jawaani Jaaneman and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.