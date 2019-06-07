Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little one Taimur Ali Khan are a trio that the shutterbugs are always excited to spot. Their lovable family is often snapped at B-town parties, weddings, events and even jetting off on holidays. Kareena’s latest viral pictures are proof that she is having a gala time in the sun at a picturesque location in Tuscany, Italy. Bebo’s manager Poonam Damania showering us with glimpses of their dreamy summer vacay.

In pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing for the camera without makeup in a black, floral, halter-neck outfit. While she is seen with shades in one selfie, the other picture shows her soaking in the sun at a quiet place.

While sharing the pics, her manager writes, “Sunkissed in Tuscany 😍😍😍 missing you Bebo 💕💕”

Have a look at Bebo’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Sunkissed in Tuscany 😍😍😍 missing you Bebo 💕💕 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram #holidayvibes 💋💋 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

Kareena, Saif and their little one often take out time for a holiday and prioritize their family time over everything else. We are totally envious after taking a look at these holiday pictures of the Pataudi family.

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Sacred Games 2 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first look and left audiences astonished. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool.

Kareena, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.