Janhvi Kapoor, who was in Agra shooting for RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao, is now heading to Georgia to shoot for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic titled Kargil Girl with the film’s team.

Janhvi shared a picture with the team on Instagram and captioned it, “Agra to Agara.” In the photograph, Janhvi can be seen acing the no make up look as she posed in a white top.

Earlier reports suggested that the film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi. Ahead of their international schedule, the actors were working hard on their fitness. It has also been reported that Angad Bedi has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot.

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small-town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.