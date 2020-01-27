Producer Ekta Kapoor threw a birthday party on Sunday, January 26 for her son Ravie Kapoor, who turns one today. Ravie was born on 27th January last year via Surrogacy. Since then, the new mommy is over the moon and is enjoying this new phase wholeheartedly. The event was graced by popular celebrities and star-kids.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and their kids Rahyl and Riaan attended the party. Tusshar Kapoor came with son Laksshya and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were clicked with their little ones, Radhya and Darien. Actor Karishma Tanna also attended the event. She looked hot in a neon green shrug worn on the top of white crop top from KK-House Of Chikankari.

Karishma, who is currently gearing up for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, completed the look with Louis Vuitton bag and Gucci sandals.

The actor has appeared in several reality shows after her debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became extremely popular after her stint with Upen Patel in the reality show Bigg Boss 8.



Earlier, she has uploaded her throwback photos from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in a white spaghetti top, a pair of navy blue joggers and a pair of spotless white running shoes. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Karishma posed with the breeze teasing her hair in the backdrop of the blue sea water and crystal blue sky. The pictures were captioned, “To travel is to Live How I love travelling . #throwback #love #travel #ktians #instagram #travelgirl (sic).”

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She will be next seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.