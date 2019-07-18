Karisma Kapoor, an avid social media user, has been treating her fans with pictures from London. The Kapoor family is having a gala time there and their pictures say it al. Karisma shared another photo with her kids Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, sister Kareena Kapoor, mother Babita and nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Karisma captioned it, “#famjam❤️#londondiaries🇬🇧.” The Kapoor sisters dressed causally for their day out. Karisma donned a black t-shirt that had ”feminine’ printed on it and she teamed it with denims and golden sneakers. Kareena, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt which she teamed with beige pants and white converse shoes.

View this post on Instagram #famjam❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

Karisma has flooded her Instagram with holiday pictures. She even celebrated her birthday there and treated fans with her birthday stills.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.