Celebs these days are very active on social media and keep their fans updated with their doings. But there are few who still choose to stay away from social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one who does not use social media but her sister Karisma Kapoor is an avid user. A childhood picture of the Kapoor sisters is going viral on social media that will make you go ‘aww’.

In the still, Karisma, like a possessive older sister holds Kareena tight. While Karisma smiles for the camera, little Kareena looks somewhere else. Their cuteness in the still will surely make your day.

View this post on Instagram ❤❤❤❤❤ @therealkarismakapoor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 13, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Earlier today, a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan from London went viral on social media. In the still, the family can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. Taimur just like always enjoys his piggyback ride on Saif’s shoulders.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.