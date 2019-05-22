It’s been over seven years since the audience saw actress Karisma Kapoor on screen. She says she chose not to do full-fledged roles in films for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. But now the Dil To Pagal Hai star is back in a different avatar and on a new platform. The mother of two has been doing ads, fashion events and making special appearances in movies. Despite the long hiatus, Karisma says she is not at all nervous about her return to acting. “It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn’t do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children.”

Karisma’s pictures with children:

View this post on Instagram Remembering big dadi 🙏🏼 #family ❤️ #memories A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #happy13th#mama’slove❤️❤️❤️#forever A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 11, 2018 at 8:23am PDT



Karisma says her children—Samaira and Kiaan—are also excited about her getting back to work. “They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and has contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that’s hopefully gone down to my children as well,” she said.

Karisma will next be seen in ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood. Talking about it, she said, “The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom.” In the show, Karisma plays Meira Sharma—a small-town mother trying to navigate through this jungle of ‘Mumbai momzilaas’. “She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today’s woman,” she said.

This is Karisma’s first project on a digital platform. “I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me…a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things,” she said. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood revolves around how mothers manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

Even for Karisma, her mother and actress Babita is her guiding light. “She has given me and sister (Kareena) the strength and the grounding. We have learnt a lot from her. She gave us really good values—respecting family, valuing money, working hard and be sincere and good human beings. These things go a long way. These mould you as a person,” she said.