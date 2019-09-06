We often remember the old days by looking at old photographs that are left behind. Similarly, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor did. She has shared an old photo on social media with Flashback Friday as hashtag and asks her fans to guess the film. The actor took to Instagram today and posted a photo from her younger days. In the picture, she poses with her hair let loose. “#flashbackfriday Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame,” Karisma Kapoor captioned the image.

After uploading the picture, fans and friends started guessing the film like Chal Mere Bhai, Jeet, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath – Saath Hain among others. One of the fans even guessed the song, “Chori chori Sapno Me Ata He Koi”.

Take a look at the throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor:

Even celebrities were involved in the guessing game on Karisma’s picture. Arshi Khan wrote, “Chal Mere Bhai”. Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote, “Jeet”, Sana Amin Sheikh commented, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Always one my favourites…”.

Most of her fans requested her to make a comeback, a fan wrote: “Queen please return to movies, dying to see you on screen.”

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, “Zero,” where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, “Mentalhood“.