Karisma Kapoor has left the internet jaw dropped with her latest picture on Instagram. The 45-year-old actor looks absolutely amazing in a sexy black bikini as she enjoys some me time chilling at the pool. The sultry picture of Karisma is doing rounds on the internet and has astonished several of her fans as she looks very confident with her svelte figure.

Karisma looks happy and content as she strikes a pose while splashing around in the pool. The whole picture is giving out some major chill vibes ahead of festivals. Her best friend Malaika Arora could not control herself from commenting on the lovely post. She wrote ‘So lovely’.

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal HAi, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

While sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Evenings like these..💦 #splash”.

Have a look:

A few days ago, Humans of Bombay took her interview where she shared opened up about being a single mother. Karisma takes it in a stride as she revealed, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”