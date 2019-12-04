Kartik Aaryan has now become the first Bollywood celebrity to get his own Instagram filter and fans are going crazy. The new filter is dedicated to his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has the hit song ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare’ playing in the background. The filter also has some fun elements and the fans are busy lip-syncing to the popular song on the new filter.

Talking about the Instagram filter, Kartik expressed his excitement and told Mumbai Mirror, “I am addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It really feels special to have my own filter on Instagram,plus be the first one to do it here as well.”

He has announced the news on Instagram and has even tried the filter on. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “BEYOND excited to share this news with you!! Its Quite something for such an unFiltered person Thank you @instagram Try it out. (sic)”

The film is based on Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Singh) who is married to Bhumi Pednekar and has an extramarital affair with Ananya Pandey.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.