Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Lucknow for the shoot of his next movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, seems to have taken a break from filming to enjoy a plate of chole bhature. The young star took to his social media page to share a picture of himself looking dashing with a trimmed mustache and sitting in an auto-rickshaw eating.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram page, Kartik captioned it, “Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh”. Chintu Tyagi being the name of the character he is playing in the movie.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh, a romantic, comedy movie, is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic of the same name and it stars, aside from Kartik, actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The movie is slated for release in India on December 6, 2019.

As revealed by Juno Chopra, one of the producers on-board, the film is majorly based on the original script. However, a few changes have been made to suit the sensibilities of the modern audience.

Kartik has appeared in a number of movies, making his acting debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a movie that was directed by Luv Ranjan and which starred Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma.

He went on to star in movies Akaash Vani and Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, but both failed to impress, and it was only after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that he got a breakthrough.

Before Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik was wrapping up Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in which he will be seen starring opposite Sara Ali Khan.