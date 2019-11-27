Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a new clip on Instagram and it totally matches his quirky style. The actor is seen dancing with choreographer and director Farah Khan. The clip seems to be from the rehearsals of the song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from Kartik’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The video shows Farah emulating Bhumi Pednekar‘s dance steps to polish her performance. Also seen in the video is Ananya Panday. However, her face is not visible.

Kartik teased Farah by sharing the video and wrote about romancing her. The caption on his post read, “Only the lucky ones get to romance @farahkhankunder 💏 My cutest Partner #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare 😍 !!! . #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻” (sic)

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare was recently released and turned out to be an instant hit. It is one of the top chartbusters currently. The video shows Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya dancing in their best glamorous clothes to the tunes of the famous 90s song that originally features Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film. The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.