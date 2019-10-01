Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to hosting her radio talk show What Women Want and her recent guest was national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Seen giving fans a glimpse into his fanboy moment, Kartik shared a picture with Bebo on his Instagram handle and we can’t help but go “haaye” as we’re spoilt for choice in the frame.

Donning a blue and green neon dress, Kareena can be seen clinging on Kartik as she thrust in his direction, a stuffed heart having the word “ISHQ” written in red on it. Kartik’s million-dollar smile is enough proof of his uncontained excitement as he posed with Bollywood’s ‘Poo’. The picture was captioned, “Ye ‘Ishq’ haaye… #KareenaKapoorKhan @dotheishqbaby (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Ye ‘Ishq’ haaye…❤️ #KareenaKapoorKhan @dotheishqbaby A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Oct 1, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

On the professional front, the much-hyped shoot of Mudassar Aziz directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar finally wrapped up its shoot in Lucknow with much fun and frolic. A remake of the 1978 original film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. The trio was shooting for the upcoming rom-com in Lucknow. ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Up next, Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. When the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made with Kartik in the lead, many of Akshay’s fans criticised the makers for not having their favourite star back as the main man. Recently, when director Anees Bazmee was asked to comment on the same, he said a special role for the Khiladi-star is being written and his fans would be able to see him playing an important part if he accepts the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in July next year.

Kartik also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshay. A leading news portal reported that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story.