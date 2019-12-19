Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is considered one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. He has also grabbed various projects and has also given two big hits this year, Luka Chuppi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He has a huge fan following and has taken the internet-frenzy crowd by storm with her antics on social media. Now, the actor has also made his place on Forbes India’s top 100 list. The actor has grabbed the 67th spot on the list after beating big names in the industry.

View this post on Instagram #ChintuTyagi ‘s जॉलाइन ✔️ #Pune #PatiPatniAurWoh A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Dec 14, 2019 at 3:01am PST



He is currently basking the success of his latest release film Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar. The film has so far earned Rs73.31 and is already a blockbuster hit at the box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

With back-to-back hits, Kartik Aaryan has become a nationwide phenomenon. Looks like there is no stopping for this hunk, who’s aim is to take the nation and the industry by storm.

View this post on Instagram Aapka Dost ready to Host #StarScreenAwards 2019 #AboutLastNight A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:54pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan, he will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.