Actor Kartik Aaryan has begun the shooting of his upcoming film Dostana 2 in Chandigarh. After meeting filmmaker Karan Johar who’s also the producer of the film, Kartik flew to Chandigarh and joined Janhvi Kapoor on Friday. The team of the film, headed by director Colin D’Cunha, began the shoot from today and Kartik announced the same in his latest Instagram post.

The actor, whose last on-screen outing was Luka Chuppi, shared a picture of a cinema flap as he shot for the scene number 20 in Punjab’s capital. He tagged his co-stars Janhvi and Laksshya Lalwani from the film along with the director and producer in his caption and made the announcement. Check out the post here:

Earlier, as Kartik left Mumbai to begin Dostana 2, he met Karan Johar at his residence and touched his feet. The actor later posted a photo and joked how actors have to bow down to touch KJo’s feet before starting a film being produced by Dharma Productions. Kartik captioned his post as, “Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya

#Dostana2 !! 🌈 The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar 😁” (sic)

KJo, too, replied and laughed it out. He wrote, “Haha! Thats rubbish! Stop ageing me 😂😂” (sic). From just how quirky everything looks, it won’t be bad to expect more doses of laughter and total entertainment from the team of Dostana 2.

The film is the second part in the romantic-comedy franchise. The first film – Dostana, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra was released in the year 2008. It worked well at the Box Office and gave Priyanka the song for a lifetime – My Desi Girl. Actors Bobby Deol and Kirron Kher also made special appearances in the film. What are your thoughts on Dostana 2?