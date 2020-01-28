Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is playing two different roles in Imtiaz Ali’s new Love Aaj Kal, has shared a glimpse of his character where he had to lose 8 kgs for the role. Kartik as Raghu in the late 1980s–early nineties is a school boy. The picture shared by the actor shows him in his school uniform posing with his school gang ‘CoolBoyz Squad’ from ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Kartik also revealed a fun fact in the caption that he lost 8 kilograms to get into the skin of his character, Raghu. “90s hot kids be like 🔥 Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu 👦🏻🍔🍫❌ #FiftyShaaadesOfRaghu 🕺🏻 🤫 #CoolBoyz Squad Goals 🔥 #School #LoveAajKal ❤️”, he captions the post.

Love Aaj Kal is a rom-com which shows love stories of two different eras 1990s and 2020— the first is set in the late 1980s–early nineties and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

Earlier, the 29-year-old actor had shared a glimpse of his other character Veer from the movie, where he was seen sporting a geeky look.

The movie Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it explored two love stories set in different time periods.

The remake will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020.