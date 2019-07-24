Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla. In the past few months, Kartik and Sara have built a strong bond. They were recently spotted in Lucknow and pictures of the actors are taking the internet by storm.

Sara will soon begin shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and ahead of it, the actor reportedly flew to Lucknow to spend time with Kartik who is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh there. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Kartik took Sara to a famous eatery in Lucknow for a dinner date.

Earlier, Kartik picked up Sara from the airport when she returned from her London getaway.

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.