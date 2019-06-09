Kartik Aaryan has been winning hearts ever since he starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). His performance in his latest films Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi left audiences awestruck. Now, latest reports suggest that the actor will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.

A few days ago, Kartik was spotted with his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan on the streets of Mumbai celebrating Eid with their faces covered. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” While Sara covered her face with a green scarf, Kartik used a handkerchief.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

During the promotions of Sara’s two film Kedarnath and Simmba, in almost every interview, the actor mentioned she has a big crush on Kartik Aaryan. Well, the actor got lucky and thanks to director Imtiaz Ali. The duo got roped in for his film, the sequence of Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik already has two films in his kitty – Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. While in Love Aaj Kal he will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, he will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Padnekar.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiya starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana.