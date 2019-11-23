Actor Kartik Aaryan turned 29 on November 22. He hosted a big birthday bash for his industry friends and several prominent names from Bollywood were seen attending the party. Apart from his parents who were clicked by the paparazzi outside a popular hotel in Mumbai, his leading ladies from upcoming films were also papped. Kartik was seen posing with Kiara Advani with whom he’s working in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was seen escorting Janhvi Kapoor to her car. They are working together in Dostana 2. Both Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday were also seen making stunning appearances at the party. They will be seen with Kartik in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also clicked outside the party venue was Kriti Sanon who has worked with the birthday boy in Luka Chuppi that was released earlier this year.

Kartik’s birthday appeared no less than a full filmy Bollywood award night with young stars all dolled up to celebrate the special day of one of the most loved male actors in the country. Even though there were many pretty faces in attendance at the party, the absence of Sara Ali Khan was quite prominent. The actor will be seen with Kartik in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama slated for release on February 14.

For the party, Ananya cut a striking picture in her black ruffle and sheer strapless dress by designer Flor Et.Al. Her makeup and hairstyling added wonders to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in her pink coloured mini dress that she styled with smokey eyes and open hair. The actor looked pretty and the look was right up her alley.

Kiara chose to go all black and looked absolutely pretty in her basic pair of black denim teamed up with a black tank top and a denim jacket.

Kriti, who was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, wore a black dress that had a bright pink sash detailing while her sister dolled up in a green mini-dress.

Earlier, Kartik visited the famous Mukteshwar temple in Juhu with his parents to seek blessings on his birthday. The pictures of the actor accompanied by his parents went viral on social media. We wish her an even more successful year ahead!