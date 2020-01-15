Ever heard your mom telling how she tied your brother’s hair in little braids when he was a kid? Or if you are a male reader, you would have proof of your mom tying your hair in little braids when you were a kid. Among the many interesting things that Indian moms are trained to do, making chotis of their little sons is something they know the best. Kartik Aaryan‘s mom was no exception either. At least that’s what his latest Instagram post reveals. As per the post, the actor found his best hairstylist in her mom as a kid when his hair used to be tied into two tiny ponytails.

Kartik posted a childhood picture of himself in which his mom is seen holding him in her arms while happily posing for the picture. A baby Kartik is seen looking straight into the camera with his big eyes and tiny ponytails hanging above the ears. The actor wished her mother on her birthday with the cute post and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you 😘 Mummy ❤️” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you 😘 Mummy ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jan 15, 2020 at 7:22am PST

Kartik’s social media timeline is filled with his photos in which he’s seen posing with his mother. The actor doesn’t shy away from calling himself a mamma’s boy and makes sure to dedicate every achievement and reward to her and the way she brought him up. In another post that he made in March last year, he talked about how receiving a film award meant so much to him because his parents, especially mom, was present in the audience as he stepped on the stage.

How some little moments mean the world to us!