Actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys a celebratory status in the country today. After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Kartik went on to become a star and the hit-status of his next film – Luka Chuppi (2019), further cemented his position in the industry and also, his place in the audience’s heart. Now, he’s a legit superstar in-making. But, things were not always easy for the actor. In his latest interview with a magazine, the actor opened up on his struggle story and how his story proves that only one Friday is enough to change life overnight. Kartik also revealed in the interview that he hasn’t forgotten anything from his struggle days and has even bought the small apartment where he used to live with 12 roommates a few years back.

The actor talked to Filmfare and revealed that he’s still in touch with his college friends and all the 12 roommates he shared the apartment with. Kartik went on to say he wants to cherish all the memories from his struggle days and everything that he went through in those days have empowered him.

The actor added that he doesn’t take his star status seriously because all he wants to focus upon is to do good work. Kartik is of the opinion that it’s important for an actor to stay in touch with reality and therefore, he doesn’t have any ‘yes men’ around him. “My only focus is my work. I value it. I don’t have yes men around me. That helps me keep in touch with reality. The only thing that has changed is that now I’m not able to spend much time with my friends and family,” he said.

Kartik further said he is in a happy space currently seeing filmmakers investing in him and the audience putting their trust in him with good stories. He said he was always taught to be humble and respectful towards others and that’s the only mantra he believes in.

Kartik has got many interesting projects in his kitty currently. He is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The actor will then hop on to shoot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and then he has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. Speculations are also rife that he is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to front his next project. Go, Kartik!