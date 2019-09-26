Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay will soon witness the comeback of the evil vamp Komolika but this time, it will not be Hina Khan portraying the role. As per the latest reports, Kahiin Toh Hoga fame Aamna Sharif will be replacing Hina on the show. Now, in an interview with Times of India, Aamna talked about portraying the iconic role of Komolika and said, “It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor.”

She further stated, “I feel there are no black or white characters anymore as they are all grey in their ways. And if the character is interesting and adds value to the story in a big way then actors, I do not think whether they are a lead or not.”

When asked about her comparison to Hina, she said, “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job.”

Talking about the break she has taken from the screen, she said, “I wanted to reinvent her personal life and that’s why she took a break. I could have been made her comeback with a love story but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor.”

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a tweet on new Komo. She wrote, “New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;)”.

New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 24, 2019

Hina Khan also shared a series of tweets bidding goodbye to the role of Komolika.

Only positive, content and happy people like you can see positivity and feel Happy about other people’s growth and successes.

When an actor leaves a character and tries to make their dreams come true.. https://t.co/vqwmw8ieKc — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 25, 2019

Aamna being finalised for the role, this would be after a long time that she will come back to the world of Hindi serials.

At this time in Kasuatii, Anurag starts believing in Prerna’s love and feels like she almost returned back to him and Prerna goes to meet Bajaj in jail and forgives him, which comes as a big shocker for Anurag once again. Prerna indirectly accepts Bajaj’s love this leading to a major setback for Anurag.