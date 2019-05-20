Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot kick-started in September 2018 and has managed to stay atop the TRP charts since then. The show’s popularity is driven by the cast, Erica Fernandes as Prena and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. While we were just accepting Hina Khan aka Komolika’s exit from the show, there were rumours of Erica Fernandes might bid adieu the show.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Erica Fernandes’s exit track is being worked upon by the writers of the show. However, Erica has not chosen to comment on the report.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, “Since Hina will be making an exit from the show, the makers wanted to spice up the drama a bit more by creating hysteria around another possible exit. As per the track, Komolika will be pushing Prerna off the cliff during her last track which will lead to Prerna going missing. With this piece of news, the makers wanted to rattle the viewers a bit before Prerna aka Erica makes a dazzling comeback with Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover.”

Karan Singh Grover earlier played the role of Prerna’s son-in-law in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and might come as Mr. Bajaj in the reboot version of the show.

Here are a few pictures of Erica Fernandes as Prerna: