Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar actor Sonyaa Ayodhya has tied the knot with her longtime beau Harsh Samore at a grand wedding on December 12 in Jaipur. For her wedding day, she opted for a pastel orange lehenga with intricate embroidery and completed her look with traditional jewellery. She looked beautiful as a bride. Harsh, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white sherwani and yellow safa with a kalgi worn over it.

The wedding ceremony was attended by her co-stars Erica Fernandez, Shubhaavi Choksey and Harsh Rajput. All of them danced their hearts out at the Sonyaa’s sangeet ceremony.

Candid Jewels @lalajugalkishore Outfit @jiyabyveerdesign Styled by @shrushti_216

For her Mehndi ceremony, she wore gorgeous pastel green lehenga with gorgeous embroidery. She completed her look with bangles, choker and a maang tikka.



For the Haldi ceremony, she chose to wear a simple yellow gown teamed up with net dupatta. She accessorised her look with flower jewellery. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Yellow Blue Flowers @chandnichowkmini #haldi #indianweddings #yellow. (sic)”

Yellow 🙃 Blue Flowers @chandnichowkmini #haldi #indianweddings #yellow



She also shared a photo with Erica aka Prerna Sharma and both the ladies looked gorgeous. While Erica opted for green legenga, Sonyaa looked beautiful in pastel green lehenga. She captioned it, “casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf”

Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf



Sonyaa and Harsh dated for two years and got engaged this year in July. The actor shot to fame with her role in Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar where she played the role of Ruby , a witch. She was hailed for her role and gained immense popularity.