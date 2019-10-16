The fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay can finally take a sigh of relief as their Komolika is back in the story. The latest promo of the show features the new Komolika once again vowing to destroy the life of Prerna and Anurag. After Hina Khan left the show, speculations were rife regarding who is going to replace her in the epic role of one of the most loved vamps of the Hindi television. Now, after a lot of rumours, actor Aamna Sharif can finally be seen in the glamorous role.

In the new promo of Kasautii Zindagi Kay shared by the channel’s latest Instagram account, Aamna Sharif’s first look as Komolika is revealed. The actor, who rose to fame with her performance as Kashish in Kahiin Toh Hoga, looks impressive in her vamp-avatar. She wears an electric blue coloured outfit and teams it up with a lot of junk jewellery including the very prominent silver nose-pin. Her hair styled in loose waves, she further completes her look with bright makeup and a lot of Komo-swag. The channel introduced her as ‘Karne #AnuPre ki zindagi behaal…laut aayi hai Komolika lekar apna jaal!’ Check out the post here:

It’s been around three months since Hina bid adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor was widely appreciated for her performance in a negative role for the first time in her career. In fact, her presence in the show caused the TRPs to rise. Later, she quit the show owing to her film commitments and to pursue bigger dreams and tougher challenges.

After she left, many names surfaced and several reports suggested that actors like Gauahar Khan, Krystle D’Souza and Aalisha Pawar have been approached to play the popular character. However, the all-time perfect bahu from one of Ekta Kapoor‘s most popular shows in the early 2000 – Aamna Sharif was to play the character. Now that she is all set to enter the story, it will be interesting to see just how much she adds up to the popularity of the show which also features Karan Singh Grover now.