In an elaborated post on Instagram, former actor Zaira Wasim talked about the government lockdown in Kashmir and questioned why people in the area are not allowed to have ‘normalcy and harmony’ like other states in the country. Zaira, who recently announced her disassociation with the movies, expressed her disappointment over the current situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.
Zaira posted a picture of a tiny white flower on Instagram and expressed her concern for the voices which have been ‘forcefully curbed’. The Secret Superstar actor raised questions about freedom, false hopes, despair, suffering and silence that have infiltrated the Valley after the government decided to break the state into two union territories. A part of Zaira’s post read, “Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence? Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?” (sic)
Zaira went on to say that ‘Kashmir continues to suffer’ and the beauty of the valley is now reduced to ‘confusions, doubts and speculations’. Calling it a ‘paralysed world’, the Dangal star further wrote how the media has cast a ‘rosy’ reality of the world that is still struggling every day. She added that the news about Kashmir these days is nothing but ‘biased assumptions’ and people need to ask the right questions because nobody knows for how long are the voices in Kashmir going to remain silent. Check out Zaira’s full post here:
Kashmir continues to suffer and see- saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals, to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds? Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long….none of us really know!
Zaira is known for speaking out on various issues of national importance. While announcing her decision of staying away from films, Zaira had cited that her work ‘threatened her relationship with her religion’. She was criticised for her decision but the actor kept her words and did not indulge in any promotional activity during her last film The Sky Is Pink. She continues to live a life away from the movies but do you think she would ever be able to really move out of the showbiz galore?