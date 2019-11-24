Bollywood parties attract a lot of attention, especially those which are attended by stars who are rumoured to be on loggerheads. After Priyanka Chopra left Salman Khan’s Bharat and Katrina Kaif stepped in, buzz suggested that both the female actors were not sharing a good bond. In fact, it was also believed that Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma who shared a cordial friendship with Priyanka had developed bitter feelings for the actor. Not really though! Turns out these rumours were mere rumours.

On a Friday night, Bollywood saw another lavish party which was attended by the who’s who of the film industry. The pictures and the videos from the party show Priyanka and Katrina having fun like the best buddies. In fact, Katrina shared a picture from the party which was hosted by publicist Rohini Iyer that featured her posing with both Priyanka and Arpita. The million-dollar smiles on their faces spoke volumes of their bonding and removed all the possibilities of any rivalry between the two actors if there was any. Katrina simply captioned the image as ‘Girls’. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram Girls …….💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 23, 2019 at 4:21am PST

Even Huma Qureshi, who arrived at the party with her filmmaker boyfriend Mudassar Aziz, shared a picture that showed her posing with Priyanka, Katrina, Arpita, Rohini and others. The beautiful post was filled with pretty faces and was the testimony to the fact that everyone had equal fun at the party. Check out Huma’s post here:

The Friday that went by saw several Bollywood bashes taking place. Apart from the party at Rohini Iyer’s house, another party happened at a popular hotel in Mumbai which was hosted by Kartik Aaryan on his 29th birthday. The lists of the guests included prominent names like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Imtiaz Ali, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Mukesh Chhabra among others.