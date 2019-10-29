Actor Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga for Diwali celebrations. She visited Sonam Kapoor’s house to have blast with others at the Diwali party. However, after wrapping up the party and exchanging Diwali greetings, the actor met another good friend. For those of you who don’t know, there are speculations in the industry that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal share a close bond of friendship and have become really good friends over the last year.

Katrina met Vicky on Diwali to exchange festive wishes. The photos of the two of them are being shared on social media. In the pictures, it is seen that Katrina and Vicky leave in their separate cars after the meeting. Some more people are seen in the pictures clicked by the paparazzi and seems like they are Vicky’s friends. Check out these photos:

Katrina was among some of the best-dressed celebrities of the evening who chose to doll up in Sabyasachi. The actor’s striking red lehenga appeared quite elegant and yet perfectly matching the festive fervour around. She styled her lehenga in her usual go-to look. Straight middle-parted hair, a pair of statement earrings, matching red lips and a bindi finished her look. Katrina looked beautiful.

Vicky was seen in a white kurta-pajama and he later added a blue jacket to his look. Vicky and Katrina were even spotted together some time back at Zoya Akhtar‘s party. Don’t they look good together? A film on the cards?

Meanwhile, both the actors are gearing up for their new releases. Katrina is working with Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi while Vicky is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar’s biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh.