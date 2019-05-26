Compensating for all our drooping moods as the weekend comes to an end, Bharat star Katrina Kaif treated fans to a gorgeous picture of hers and turned the Internet’s heat on. Looking dainty as a flower, Katrina posed with a simple smile that was enough to set fans hearts fluttering.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, Katrina can be seen donning a bright red satin dress with frills, teamed with an antique silver choker with ruby stoned engraved on it and silver bracelets. Letting her silky tresses down, mid-parted, Katrina collected the frills tightly around her waist as he looked right above the camera and posed. The picture was captioned simply with a flower emoji.

View this post on Instagram 🌺 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 26, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film Bharat. From behind the scenes to sneak-peek of the film, Katrina has been treating fans with all her film’s updates. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of how she proposed Salman Khan in the film.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.