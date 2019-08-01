Katrina Kaif, an avid social media user, was recently vacationing in Mexico and kept her fans treated with stunning pictures of herself. Seems like Katrina is still in the Mexico hangover since she again shared photos of herself in a blue swimwear from her Mexico diaries.

Katrina, who was last seen in Bharat and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, took to her Instagram handle to share the photographs and captioned it, “last one 🧜🏾‍♀️….. now back to work.”

View this post on Instagram last one 🧜🏾‍♀️….. now back to work 👩🏽‍💻 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 1, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

Earlier, she shared a picture of herself with her million-dollar smile which will surely sweep you off your feet.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the photo and captioned it, “When someone says “ palat”😉.” Sitting on a wooden bench, Katrina turned around and smiled for the camera. Katrina donned a polka-dotted cropped top which she teamed with denims. Acing the no-makeup look, Katrina looked to-die-for as always.

View this post on Instagram When someone says “ palat”😉 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:12pm PDT

Katrina Kaif recently turned 36 and on the occasion, her close friend Salman Khan wished her by sharing a picture of her from the sets of Bharat.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.