Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar. Recently, the actor praised Rohit’s films and said that she has always loved his movies.

“Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films,” Katrina told IANS, without divulging much about her role in the film, which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years.

“Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it,” said the Zero actor.

Sooryavanshi is the new addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba.



In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Gulshan Grover. While Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest, the Badhaai Ho actor will essay the role of his mother.