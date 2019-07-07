Fitness enthusiast Katrina Kaif is busking on the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan. In a recent candid interview with Upasana Kamineni, Katrina talked about her fitness regime and diet and revealed a dish she loves.

In the interview, Katrina talked about her workout and said that she prefers to do a mix of cardio and weights. She emphasized how important discipline is in fitness and that it needs to be maintained. She then revealed about a dish she loves and it is ‘cheese dosa.’ She also revealed that when she is preparing for a role, she avoids refined sugar and dairy products.

Earlier, Katrina treated her fans with pictures from her workout session where she can be seen posing with a boxing bag.



A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper to get a picture clicked with Katrina. instead of getting hassled, she handled the situation with care.

On the professional front, Katrina is busking on the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and directed.

Sooryavanshi, which also featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.