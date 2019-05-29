Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming film Bharat. Katrina, who was last seen in Zero, recently revealed that she would love to play a role like Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and if she is ever offered such a role she will jump at it.

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif was asked about her role in her last film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. She was also asked about the type of role she would love to do in the future. Talking about the same, the actor said, “Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in ‘Zero’) as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn’t important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in ‘Chhapaak’ is offered to me, I would jump at it”.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a 32-year-old man who stalked her and then threw acid at her after she rejected his advances. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office.

Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, on the other hand, is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.