Actor Katrina Kaif hasn’t announced any new film after Sooryavanshi in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Now, a report in a daily suggests that the actor has given her nod to spearhead an action-adventure film by Excel Entertainment, that’s owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The yet-to-be-titled film is believed to be made on a big budget and Katrina is expected to do some action in it.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Katrina will be teaming up with newbies Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the film. Both Ishaan and Siddhanth have emerged as promising newcomers after their performances in films Beyond The Clouds (2018) and Gully Boy (2018), respectively. Excel has been wanting to make an action-adventure film at par with Hollywood level and Katrina is said to fit the bill perfectly in the kind of leading character they want.

Katrina’s previous outing with the production house – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is considered one of her most memorable films. Therefore, the actor has full faith in the makers for giving her yet another prominent character that will be loved by the audience. A source close to the production house revealed that Katrina hasn’t signed the film yet and she’s expected to make the decision about her next only after wrapping up Sooryavanshi. “The movie is heavy on action and will see Katrina drive the proceedings. Like the studio’s other productions, this film is high on concept and mounted on a big budget. The actor is busy with the Sooryavanshi shoot and will zero in on her next only after the film has been wrapped up,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is currently busy shooting his upcoming film titled Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy with Tabu. Siddhanth is rumoured to be a part of Bunty Babli 2. He has already announced that he’s a part of this big action film by Excel Entertainment. More updates awaited!