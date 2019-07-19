Katrina Kaif who recently appeared in Bharat with Salman Khan is setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. Katrina keeps treating her fans with gorgeous photos of herself. Recenttly, she added another one to her feed where she can be seen posing in a crosswalk donning a peach summer dress.

Katrina, who was in Mexico, where she had gone to celebrate her birthday, took to her Instagram handle to share the photo. Smiling at the camera and posing with a cup of coffee in her hand, Katrina looked flawless.

View this post on Instagram 🚦 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 19, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

Katrina Kaif recently turned 36 and on the occasion, her close friend Salman Khan wished her by sharing a picture of her from the sets of Bharat.

A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper and coming close to Katrina for a selfie. Katrina’s bodyguard tried to stop him but he was still trying to get close. Katrina handled the situation with pretty well by asking him to calm down.

Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.