Katrina Kaif who recently appeared in Bharat with Salman Khan is setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. Katrina keeps treating her fans with gorgeous photos of herself. Recenttly, she added another one to her feed where she can be seen posing in a crosswalk donning a peach summer dress.
Katrina, who was in Mexico, where she had gone to celebrate her birthday, took to her Instagram handle to share the photo. Smiling at the camera and posing with a cup of coffee in her hand, Katrina looked flawless.
Katrina Kaif recently turned 36 and on the occasion, her close friend Salman Khan wished her by sharing a picture of her from the sets of Bharat.
A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper and coming close to Katrina for a selfie. Katrina’s bodyguard tried to stop him but he was still trying to get close. Katrina handled the situation with pretty well by asking him to calm down.
Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.
This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta. While Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest, the Badhaai Ho actor will essay the role of his mother.