Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a lovely birthday wish for her director friend Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor posted a cute picture from the sets of Bharat in which she is seen sharing a candid moment with the filmmaker. Katrina’s caption on the post spoke volume of her beautiful chemistry with the director. It read, “Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ……. May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights …. I’m always here by your side 💛( mostly without my hand around ur neck 😊)” (sic)

The actor has been directed by Ali in as many as three films namely Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat. The last one hit the theatres during Eid 2019 and featured Salman Khan alongside Katrina. In a video that’s currently going viral on social media, Katrina is seen helping Ali cut his many birthday cakes at the party. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar sir..God bless u … A post shared by Hiten Tejwani (@hitentejwani) on Jan 16, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

The actor was joined by a host of celebrities at Ali’s 38th birthday party that happened last night. Katrina looked sexy in her off-duty look as she chose to wear a short and backless tangerine dress to the starry birthday bash. She posed with Shah Rukh Khan in front of the paparazzi as she celebrated Ali’s birthday with the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sunil Grover, Alvira Agnihotri, Vidya Balan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Hiten Tejwani and her sister Isabella Kaif. However, Salman Khan’s presence was sorely missed at the party!

On the work front, Ali’s next directorial is yet to be announced while he is currently busy with his first production titled Khaali Peeli that features Ananya and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.