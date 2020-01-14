Actor Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have shared her diet secrets on social media. As part of a challenge that was initiated by Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood celebrities have been sharing ‘what’s in their dabba’, basically talking about the food that they eat on a regular basis to keep themselves fit and energetic throughout the day. In his long post, Katrina described how she loves to have South Indian food items in her meals.

She posted a happy picture of herself eating rice idli and chutney as part of her second breakfast meal. The actor revealed how her doctor has asked to not fall for the myth that rice is bad for health, therefore, she doesn’t shy away from including some rice in her meal, even in the form of idli. A part of her caption on the post reads, ” try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier)” (sic). Check out her full post here:

After Akshay Kumar shared how he likes to include chia seeds and some bit of beetroot in his healthy diet, his wife Twinkle Khanna posted about her beetroot tikki followed by Malaika Arora who revealed that a nicely cooked noodle-meal is her all-time favourite. Malaika’s post read, “And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues … Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ….. Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce – skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge….. I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )” (sic)

Katrina has further nominated Varun Dhawan and her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to explain their diet secrets in useful posts on Instagram. Wait for more secrets now!