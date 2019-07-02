A video of Katrina Kaif asking a fan of hers to calm down while getting a selfie clicked is going viral on social media. Fans often get hyper when they see their favourite actor in a public space. Recently, Katrina was surrounded by some male fans at an airport, but instead of getting hassled, she handled the situation with care.

Netizens praised the actor for handling the situation like a pro. She did not refuse for the selfie nor was she rude, she only asked him to click from a distance after seeing his hyperness. In the viral video, a man can be seen moving closer to Katrina while taking out his phone to click a selfie with her. Katrina’s bodyguard tried to keep him away, but he remained adamant in his attempt. So Katrina stopped and told her fan to move a little aside and click photographs from a distance. “Aaram se, waha se karo (Relax, click from a distance),” Katrina told the fan.

Praising her for her calm demeanour, one social media user wrote on Instagram, “Of course seeing your favourite celebrity and becoming super excited is necessary, but going insane and attacking that person is not okay! But absolutely love the way Katrina handled the situation with so much ease.”

Another social media user commented, “Everyone needs a personal space, but Katrina handled it very well. Well done Katrina.”

On the professional front, Katrina is busking on the success of her recent release Bharat where she was seen with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and directed.