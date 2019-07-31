Katrina Kaif was recently vacationing in Mexico and kept treating fans with stunning pictures of herself. Katrina, an avid social media user, recently shared a picture of herself with her million-dollar smile which will surely sweep you off your feet.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the photo and captioned it, “When someone says “ palat”😉.” Sitting on a wooden bench, Katrina turned around and smiled for the camera. Katrina donned a polka-dotted cropped top which she teamed with denims. Acing the no-makeup look, Katrina looked to-die-for as always.

View this post on Instagram When someone says “ palat”😉 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:12pm PDT

Katrina Kaif recently turned 36 and on the occasion, her close friend Salman Khan wished her by sharing a picture of her from the sets of Bharat.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.