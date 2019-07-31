Katrina Kaif was recently vacationing in Mexico and kept treating fans with stunning pictures of herself. Katrina, an avid social media user, recently shared a picture of herself with her million-dollar smile which will surely sweep you off your feet.
She took to her Instagram handle to share the photo and captioned it, “When someone says “ palat”😉.” Sitting on a wooden bench, Katrina turned around and smiled for the camera. Katrina donned a polka-dotted cropped top which she teamed with denims. Acing the no-makeup look, Katrina looked to-die-for as always.
Katrina Kaif recently turned 36 and on the occasion, her close friend Salman Khan wished her by sharing a picture of her from the sets of Bharat.
On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.
This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta. While Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest, the Badhaai Ho actor will essay the role of his mother.