Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has managed to keep audiences glued to the television screens with interesting questions and the format of the show. Recently, Himanshu Dhuria, who won Rs 50,00,00 had quit the show at Rs 1 crore question despite knowing the answer. Now, another contestant named Sanoj Raj, hailing from Bihar, will become the first-ever crorepati of this season. Yes, he answers the Rs 1 crore question and goes onto answer Rs 7 crore question. Now, if he will take home Rs 1 crore or Rs 7 crore will only be known after the grand episode airs on television.

The official handle of Sony Tv took to the microblogging site, Twitter to share the promo. In the promo, Big B shouts ‘1 crore’ as he wins the prize money. Sanoj reveals that he wants to be an IAS officer. Then, Big B rolls out the Rs 7 crore question. Sony TV captioned the promo as, “Sanoj Raj is our season’s first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan. (sic)”

Watch the promo here:

Sanoj Raj is our season’s first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/eVEuX7esNb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 10, 2019



Interestingly, even after 19-years since it first went on air, KBC has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive fan following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For example, the questions are evidently a little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, The contestant can now choose the category for the flip question.

KBC has also introduced the feature on the Sony Liv app where audiences can play along with the contestants. On the other hand, Jio customers have a double benefit as they can get a chance to sit on the hot seat facing Bollywood’s megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.