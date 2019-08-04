Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to be the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s eleventh season. The show that is launching this month is urging the audience to keep chasing dreams and try their luck on the game show. Big B shared pictures from the sets of the show on Twitter, reminiscing the seasons gone by.

“It has begun… another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..,” he tweeted. In one of the pictures, Bollywood’s Shahenshah, clad in blue formals, is seen admiring the grandeur of the set while in the second still, he is seen posing with the computer.

T 3247 – It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

“It is only when the mind is free from the old that it meets everything anew, and in that there is joy,” he captioned the second picture.

T 3248 -” It is only when the mind is free from the old that it meets everything anew, and in that there is joy” ~ Ef H बीती हुई पुरानी बातों से जब हमें मुक्ति मिलती है , तभी जाकर एक नवल दृष्टिकोण से परिचय होता है ; और उसमें ख़ुशी मिलती है ।

~ अब pic.twitter.com/YdZPLgCbdK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 4, 2019

KBC is a television game show based on the British program ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ The veteran actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons.

The recently-launched KBC promo shows how a tailor’s son fulfilled his dream of studying abroad. The video starts with the tailor asking his son to work fast because customers are waiting. The son states he would rather study abroad than become a tailor. This leaves his father stunned. The boy is later mocked for his impossible dream. Everyone’s attitude, however, changes when the young boy appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and gets an offer letter from California Business School.

On the work front, Amitabh recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ in Lucknow, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. He will also be seen next in Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.