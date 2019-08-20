Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular reality shows of the small screen. The show is performing well on TRP charts. People love Big B’s style of hosting the show. This is the eleventh season but still, the show has not lost its charm.

Today is the second episode on Tuesday night, the 11th season of his popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, a quiz-based game show that is known to change the fortunes of the contestants, opened to tough questions by the host, Amitabh Bachchan. Chitrarekha Rathore from Raipur played wonderfully on the last night. She works as a physician assistant in a hospital in Raipur. But how will she play today? Let’s find out here:

Have a look at tough questions and answers from tonight’s episode:

Question: Which of these celebrity couples got married most recently?

Answer Priyanka-Nick

Question: In March 2019, India announced the success of Mission Shakti, which gives the capability to destroy which object?

Answer: Satellite

Chitrarekha uses Flip the question! The first time the lifeline is being used on this season. Let’s see if she can get through the 10th question. She chooses the Entertainment category.

Question: Which of the following film personalities has not won an Oscar Award?

Answer: Bombay Jayashri

Question: Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay was the launch of which independence movement in 1942?

Answer: Quit India Movement

Question: According to Mahabharata, in the hermitage of which sage Shakuntala meet Dushyanta?

Answer: Kanva

Chitrarekha Rathore leaves the chair and instead, Vivek Bhagat sits on the hot seat.

Persistence is the key to Vivek’s journey to hotseat! Another example of #AdeyRaho#KBC11@SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 20, 2019



