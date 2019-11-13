Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is all set to bid goodbye to its audience on November 23. Host and megastar Amitab Bachchan is shooting for the last episode today and it’s a 12-hour long shoot for Big B. KBC’s producer Siddharth Basu took to Twitter to announce the news and tweeted, “One last day of shoot remains, to wrap up another successful season. Hopefully to be followed by enough rest, repose & repair. (sic)”

He further condemned Big B’s hard work and wrote in another tweet, “And so he soldiers on, single-mindedly, with unflagging energy & zest. A 12 hour day on the floor yesterday, the same to be repeated today, hitting it out of the park. (sic)”

Amitabh too took to Twitter to share glimpses from the last episode and tweeted, “There is no work without work. (sic)”

In the pictures, Big B can be seen standing and getting standing applause from the audience present at the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan has recently completed 50 glorious years in Bollywood and celebrities took to social media to send their warm greetings. For the uninitiated, Big B has been asked by the doctors to take time off work and to follow a strict health routine as he has been on medicines.

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020. He will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Currently, he is hosting the reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He will also be seen on Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi.