Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan had a spine-chilling episode on Friday when Karamveer Sunita Krishnan, A Padma Bhushan awardee, graced the hot seat along with her husband. During the episode, she talked about the horrendous crime happening in India, human trafficking. She was herself a victim of gang-rape at the age of 15 and revealed that the youngest child she saved from the crime was a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. Amitabh was himself shocked and was left speechless hearing about the incidents.

Actor Anushka Sharma hailed Sunitha and the team of KBC for brining such stories on the national television. She took to Twitter and wrote, “The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the KBC episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking. (sic)”

She further tweeted another tweet that reads, “We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to KBC for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan. (sic)”

With the prize money of Rs 12,50,000, Sunitha will set up five shelter home. She started doing social service from the age of 8 by teaching dance to mentally challenged children. By the age of 12, she used to run schools in slums for underprivileged children.

Sunita also took to Twitter to thanks KBC for the opportunity. She wrote, “@SrBachchanSir thank you is inadequate to describe my gratitude for your generosity to support our mission. Your compassion& courage to showcase our mission on KBC gave each Prajwala warrior extraordinary strength to continue our efforts & we will not stop. @SonyTV. (sic)”

Sunita said during the episode, “When I felt that there is an urgent need to help these victims, we created our own community of women named Prajwala which aims to contribute towards uplifting these girls. I am obliged to ‘KBC’ and Mr. Bachchan for giving us a platform where we can fearlessly talk about our journey with the world.”

Prajwala works on the five pillars of Prevention, Protection, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Reintegration. It has helped over 22,000 survivors of human trafficking. As per the government data, the women trafficked until now is 30 lakhs.