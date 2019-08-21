Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular reality television show. KBC is in its 11th season and is able to keep audiences glued to the television screens.

Interestingly, even after 18-years since it first went on air, the show has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For example, the questions are evidently a little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing.

Last year, KBC has introduced the feature on the Sony Liv app where audiences can play along with the contestants. On the other hand, Jio customers have a double benefit as they can get a chance to sit on the hot seat facing Bollywood’s megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

In today’s episode, Saroj Sisodiya becomes the rollover contestant from the previous episode. She currently works as a primary school teacher in Udaipur. She is a positive person who holds her family together strongly despite all odds. She and her husband never have the same opinion on things but she is called the home minister of the house as her decision prevails at the end of the day.

Here we bring you the most difficult questions of today’s episode:

Q. In the Ramayan, Meghnad and Akshayakumar were sons of which queens?

A: Mandodari

Q. Which one of these is not a ‘giri durg’ or a ‘hill fort’?

A: Junagarh

Saroj uses the lifeline and flips the question, she chooses religion, culture and mythology category.

Q. In the Mahabharata, which of Bhima’s wives was the mother of Ghatotkach?

A: Hidimba

Q: Who was the only cricketer to be awarded the Arjuna Award for the year 2018?

A: Smriti Mandhana

Q. Who is the author of the Hindi poetic works “Hunkar” and “Urvashi”?

A: Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

36-year-old Saroj Sisodiya quits the show and wins Rs 6,40,000.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the fastest finger first with the contestants. Ravi Jain comes on the hot seat and will be playing the game.

Ravi is a Delhi based businessman who deals in wholesale and retail of readymade threads. He believes that loyalty and integrity in one’s life are key to running a business. 25 years ago, his father used to run a baby suit factory which was shut down by Ravi 2 years back due to low profits.